Peter Doocy Says Kamala Harris Ditched Press Pool On Trip To Avoid Coverage

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy revealed Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris ditched her press pool on a trip to avoid media coverage.

More than three weeks since receiving President Joe Biden’s endorsement and becoming the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris has yet to formally address the media to clarify her policies.

Doocy revealed on “Special Report” that Harris traveled to Howard University, her alma mater, for an event Monday while leaving reporters behind.

“And something new tonight. As the presumptive nominee, Vice President Harris is supposed to travel everywhere she goes with a protective press pool. We just learned that she left her press pool behind to attend an event at Howard University yesterday,” Doocy said.

“We have reached out to her office,” the Fox News White House correspondent continued. “We are awaiting an answer back from them as to why she didn’t want a small group of reporters documenting her trip across town.”

Harris’ opponent, former President Donald Trump, participated in a more than two-hour-long livestreamed conversation Monday night with billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter “Spaces.” Musk invited Harris to be interviewed the same way, but the vice president did not respond. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Tells Fox News To ‘Quit Complaining’ That Kamala Harris Dodges The Media)

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024



Trump also held a lengthy news conference Thursday, during which he challenged Harris to three debates in September. Both campaigns agreed to participate in a Sept. 10 debate on ABC News, ABC Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein confirmed Thursday. Harris has not yet agreed to the others.

The GOP nominee’s campaign indicated Saturday that Trump will host townhalls instead if Harris refuses to participate in the proposed Sept. 4 debate on Fox News or the Sept. 25 debate on NBC.