PIERCE: The Misleading Nature Of Tim Walz’s Military Record Reveals Something Deeper About Democrats

As someone who once believed in the Democratic Party, I know firsthand how far they’ve strayed from the truth. I served in the U.S. Army, deploying overseas in support of Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom to defend the principles of honor and integrity. These are values Tim Walz seems to have forgotten, and it’s time we hold him accountable.

Walz claims the rank of Command Sergeant Major, a title reserved for those who have truly earned it through years of sacrifice and leadership. But his former commander, John Kolb, set the record straight: “I can sit in the cockpit of an airplane; it does not make me a pilot.” Walz never completed the necessary coursework to achieve that higher rank, making his claim a blatant misrepresentation. This isn’t just a minor mistake; it’s a willful deception that should concern every American.

For years, Walz has misled the people of Minnesota about his record, spinning tales at congressional committees and while campaigning for office. It’s a flat out lie that he was the “highest-ranking enlisted soldier to ever serve in Congress,” as his congressional bio once stated. He didn’t even complete the Sergeant Major Academy. If we can’t trust Walz or Kamala Harris to be honest about their backgrounds, how can we trust them to lead this country?

The deception doesn’t stop with his rank. During the Minneapolis riots, Walz further revealed his disdain for those in uniform by dismissing National Guard troops as “19-year-old cooks” as he prolonged deploying them to restore order. This wasn’t just a poor choice of words; it was a window into his lack of respect for the military and his misunderstanding of their critical role in protecting our communities. In contrast, leaders like J.D. Vance, who served on the front lines as a Marine, demonstrate what true public service looks like. Vance didn’t shy away from his duty; he embraced it with the courage and commitment we should expect from our leaders.

Walz’s actions speak louder than his carefully crafted public image. He not only misrepresented his rank but also betrayed his unit and fellow battle buddies by not serving with them when it mattered most. Walz was supposed to be a leader, someone his soldiers could look up to, but he left them high and dry when the call came for him to serve. Instead of answering that call, he was more focused on the title rather than the duty of serving his nation and community. While Walz was busy climbing the political ladder, those “19-year-old cooks” were on the front lines, defending the very freedoms he now takes for granted.

But this issue goes beyond just Tim Walz. It’s about a broader trend within the Democratic Party to prioritize optics over substance, to tell the public what they want to hear rather than what’s true. Walz is not the only one guilty of this, but he is perhaps the most egregious example. The Democratic Party has long relied on its ability to manipulate narratives to fit its agenda, but Walz’s lies about his military service take this to a new low.

Americans deserve leaders who embody the values they claim to represent, not those who are willing to twist the truth for political gain. The military is one of the few institutions left in this country that still commands respect and trust. To see someone like Walz tarnish that trust for his own ambition is not just disappointing; it’s dangerous.

As someone who has served, I urge Tim Walz to come clean about his military record. The American people deserve leaders who stand on a foundation of integrity, not a house of lies. It’s time we demand better. We’ve seen what happens when the truth is sacrificed for political gain — it’s time to say enough is enough.

Will Pierce is a political consultant and columnist. He served as a Senior Advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential campaign and was a Finance Committee member for the Biden for President campaign in 2020 as well as the DNC until 2023 when he left the Democratic Party. He also served as the National Director for Draft Biden in 2016 and has been a bundler and fundraiser for various Democratic campaigns. Now a consultant for Republican campaigns, he frequently contributes to the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.