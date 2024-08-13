Editorial

‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Says Male Host Made ‘Multiple Cast Members’ Cry

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang said Monday that one male host of the late night comedy show made multiple cast members cry.

Bowen made the shocking allegation while appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” with his “Las Culturistas” podcast co-host Matt Rogers. “This man, this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas,” Bowen claimed during a segment called “Truth or Kink.”

Apparently the situation was “terrible,” but that’s all Bowen would give up on the topic. You can pretty much see him and Rogers visibly cringe, as if recalling the situation but also how much trouble they’d be in if they outed whomever this terrible host was. “He’s got new PR and everything,” Rogers claimed of the unnamed host.

Bowen has appeared in the last five seasons of “SNL” since starting 2018. Male hosts have included everyone from Jason Bateman, Woody Harrelson, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper to Pedro Pascal, Shane Gillis, Austin Butler, Jake Gyllenhaal and more, according to BuzzFeed. Seriously, it feels like an endless list. (RELATED: Trailer For ‘SNL’ Movie Comes Out And It’s Not What We Expected)

And any one of these guys could be the one made everyone cry. Allegedly.

Apparently one of the worst sketches Bowen has ever done on the show was one for host Ayo Edebiri. “When Ayo Edebiri hosted this past season, we wrote a live sketch where it took place in an elevator, and she and I were, like, telling everyone that we should all make out or something because the elevator got stuck,” he explained. (RELATED: Shane Gillis Is Objectively Funny On ‘SNL,’ So Obviously Corporate Media Is Throwing A Tantrum)

Someone turned the sketch into a pre-tape “under their noses” and so the actors just had to deal with it. What a difficult life they lead.

