‘She Doesn’t Represent My Values’: Swing-State Voters Tell CNN They ‘Have Doubts’ About Harris

Four Pennsylvania voters said they were skeptical about Vice President Kamala Harris’ policy during a Tuesday CNN segment, with three out of four saying they likely will not vote for her.

Harris leads former President Donald Trump in the race for president by a margin of 50% to 46% among likely voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a set of New York Times/Siena College polls released Saturday. The voters featured on “Inside Politics With Dana Bash” were united in their dislike of Trump and their qualms about Harris’ policies. (RELATED: Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find)

WATCH:

‘She Doesn’t Represent My Values’: Moderate Swing-State Voters Tell CNN They ‘Have Doubts’ About Harris pic.twitter.com/hzD6W5nC67 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2024

“I have doubts about her. She’s going to be tied to the Biden record, regardless of what she says or what she does … I’m still not going to vote for Trump regardless,” a Republican voter named Michael Pesce told CNN chief national correspondent John King. “So I’m not excited about voting for Kamala Harris, but it’s better than the alternative.”

King also said Pesce “sees Kamala Harris as more liberal than he would like.”

“If Donald Trump or J.D. Vance really says something so outrageously offensive, that could drive me to vote for Vice President Harris, but it’s highly unlikely,” an independent voter, who was formerly a Republican, named Joan London told King. “She doesn’t represent my values, my beliefs about policy.”

The CNN correspondent said London “plans to write in a conservative.”

Voters continue to trust Trump more than Harris on handling immigration and the economy, according to the Saturday NYT/Siena College polls.

One of the Pennsylvania voters, Cynthia Sabatini, said she is “trying to keep an open mind about Harris.” However, King said she is concerned about Harris’ immigration policy and how she has treated her staff in the past. The CNN correspondent said Sabatini is planning to write in a candidate this election and would never vote for Trump.

“When Biden was on the ticket, I was going to vote for Trump. But now it’s a harder call just because I am not a fan of Donald Trump,” a Republican voter named Carol Carty said. She also said she has issues with Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance’s comments about childless women since she may not have any children due to not meeting “the right person until [she] was over 40 years old.”

“Tell me what you did exactly at your last job, and what are your goals for this job if you get the job? And that’s what I want to hear from Kamala Harris,” Carty added.

King said Carty had been considering Trump because of inflation and immigration, despite previously thinking she would never vote for him.

Pollster Frank Luntz on Monday said that Trump’s lead over Harris on these top issues puts the former president in a solid position to beat her, but suggested he must end his “angry” rhetoric to do so.

“I still think he has a reasonable chance of winning, because in the end, the issue agenda favors him,” Luntz said. “But not if you’re so angry that you’ve stopped reflecting the people you’re trying to reach.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.