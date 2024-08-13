‘Misleading Information’: Sheriff Seen In Kamala Harris Ad Says He Does Not Support Her

A California sheriff issued a statement describing his displeasure that he was featured in a Kamala Harris political ad.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, a 37-year law enforcement veteran and president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association, said in a statement that his image was used without his permission, according to FOX News.

Boudreaux claims that the ad touting border security distorts Harris’s record and that “he does NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Suddenly Knows How To ‘Fix’ The Border Crisis. One Retired Border Patrol Chief Isn’t Buying It)

California sheriff featured in Kamala Harris campaign ad decries use of image: ‘I do not support her’ https://t.co/kfjy9VfMU3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 13, 2024

Boudreaux described a 2013 visit made when Harris, then serving as California’s attorney general, visited the Central Valley, according to the outlet.

Although Boudreaux said he didn’t remember why Harris was there, he did remember her attitude, FOX News reported.

“As a matter of fact, I would like to point out the misleading information projected in that same political ad. In the ad, Harris claims to have spent decades fighting violent crime as a ‘border sate prosecutor.’ The facts are that ‘then California Attorney General Kamala’ came to the Valley in 2014 touting a years-long investigation into a multi-national drug operation, with ties to Mexican drug cartels and prison gangs,” he added, according to the outlet.

The Kamala Harris campaign is up on TV with multiple new ads this a.m. — This spot is focused on border security Male voiceover: “As president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking. Fixing the border is tough. So is… pic.twitter.com/qb2wS5CLml — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) August 9, 2024

The sheriff said Harris’s visit was all “smoke and mirrors,” FOX News reported

“We were in the green room. She never came in and said hello to any of us. She walked up front, gave her presser, literally walked out, never said hi to any of us,” Boudreaux added, according to the outlet. “I’m disgusted because, you know, she didn’t shake hands. She didn’t say hello. And she’s taken credit for all this work that the locals did.”

Golden State Justice (GSJ), Boudreaux’s political action committee, also issued a statement by him regarding the ad.

“As Attorney General, Kamala Harris undercut efforts by California law enforcement officials to stop criminals from flooding our state with guns and drugs across the border,” the statement read. “Kamala’s sad attempt to paint herself as tough on the border by implying my support – and the support of neighboring law enforcement leaders – is pathetic.”

At the time of Harris’s visit, Boudreaux said that the Department of Justice was cutting many jobs and people were looking for work, FOX News reported.

“When you see that advertisement, if you do a little research, you’ll find that what she’s (Harris) touting goes completely against what was happening at the time,” Boudreaux reportedly said. “I do not support her.”

“A politician crowding the podium at a press conference clearly hasn’t solved our border crisis,” Boudreaux noted in his GSJ statement. “Neither has Kamala Harris.”