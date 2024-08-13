Spanish Government Launches Investigation Against Katy Perry: REPORT

The Spanish government reportedly launched an investigation against Katy Perry for allegedly filming her music video in an environmentally protected area.

The regional government’s Department of the Environment is investigating the matter, claiming that the production company behind Perry’s music video was not authorized to film on the Balearic islands, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin. Perry’s music video for her new single, “LIFETIMES,” showed the star dancing and sitting on some sand dunes, which caught the eye of government officials, since such behavior is reportedly prohibited at that location.

The Spanish government is accusing Perry of filming in the middle of the protected sand dunes on the islet of S’Espalmador, which is an area in Spain that has significant ecological value, the outlet reported. The natural elements in that area are protected, and officials noted they did not authorize the recording of her music video there.

Officials are expected to assess the area for any environmental damage that could have occurred during filming, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The dunes appear to be roped off in the music video, but Perry appears to be standing in the middle of the space. Filming a music video of this nature would have presumably required a team of crew members, a production team and some heavy equipment, none of which seemed to have been authorized in advance of filming, according to the outlet.

The Environmental Department has initiated a preliminary investigation that will set out to determine if there’s a possible violation and cause for further action, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin. (RELATED: Drake Shares Video That Shows Intense Flooding In His Mega-Mansion)

The story continues to unfold.