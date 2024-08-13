‘He’s Speaking To The Issues’: Charlamagne Says Musk Interview Shows ‘Why Trump Resonates With So Many People’

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s interview with billionaire Elon Musk demonstrates why many Americans appreciate his message.

Trump and Musk discussed a wide range of topics on Monday for over two hours, including the economy and illegal immigration. Charlamagne, on “The Breakfast Club,” said these are the topics that Americans “care about” and Trump talking about them is the reason he “resonates with so many people.” (RELATED: ‘Dam Is Going To Break’: Trump Insiders Forecast Counterattack Against Kamala’s Basement Campaign)

“I heard them talk about the border extensively, and I heard them talk about the economy extensively. And that is why Trump resonates with so many people because he’s speaking to the issues,” Charlamagne said. “And those are the two major issues — folks don’t care about all the other stuff as long as what they care about is being addressed. People want to know how they’re going to have more money in their pocket and how they’re going to feel safe.”

Co-host DJ Envy chimed to suggest these are the issues that only Trump’s “base cares about,” but Charlamagne said “everybody cares about” them.

“When you’re having a conversation and you’re talking about light bills being lower, and you’re talking about groceries being lower, border control, that’s what everybody cares about,” he said. “That’s not just his base.”

A new set of The New York Times/Siena College polls found that voters still trust Trump more than Vice President Kamala Harris on handling immigration and the economy.

Pollster Frank Luntz said on Monday that Trump’s lead over Kamala Harris on these most important issues to Americans puts him in a solid position to defeat her, but asserted the former president must cease his “angry” communication style to do so.

“I still think he has a reasonable chance of winning, because in the end, the issue agenda favors him,” Luntz said. “But not if you’re so angry that you’ve stopped reflecting the people you’re trying to reach.”

