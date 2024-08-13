Stephen Colbert Says CNN Is ‘Objective,’ Audience Immediately Laughs

Stephen Colbert’s mostly liberal audience heartily laughed at his notion that CNN is objective during a Monday night episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is,” Colbert said to former Daily Caller reporter and current CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. The statement drew an immediate burst of laughter from the New York City audience, which appeared to catch Colbert off guard.

“No, I know, CNN makes uhhh …” Colbert stammered with a wry smile.

“Was that supposed to be a laugh line?” Collins asked him.

“It wasn’t supposed to be, but I guess it is,” Colbert said laughing.

Stephen Colbert: “I know you guys are objective over there (at CNN) that you just report the news as it is” Kaitlan Collins: “That supposed to be a laugh line?” Colbert: “It wasn’t supposed to be” pic.twitter.com/ZsqPinvMz3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2024



Colbert went on to explain that CNN employees “still have your own feelings and your own bets about what’s going to happen on a daily basis.”

The comical and genuine reaction from the audience displays a trend in growing media mistrust from Americans, particularly with young people. (RELATED: Media Cooks Up Fresh Propaganda Word To Gloss Over Walz’s Left-Wing Record)

Trust in traditional news media among adults under 30-years-old is at an all-time low, according to the Pew Research Center.

In fact, adults between the ages of 18 and 29 now trust news they get from social media almost as much as from national broadcast news, according to Pew.

50 percent of adults in the 18-29 group say they trust the news they get from social media versus 56 percent who said they trust news from national broadcast media, Pew’s research shows.