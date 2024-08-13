Ex-First Round Pick Tavon Austin Announces His Retirement From The NFL

Tavon Austin is calling it a career!

Ex-first round draft pick Tavon Austin made the announcement Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL, doing so on Instagram. (RELATED: All Hell Breaks Loose At Rams-Cowboys Preseason Game With Unholy Trinity Of Knockouts, Bloodshed And Screaming Kids)

The 34-year-old, who has the nickname of “The Pocket Rocket,” was selected eighth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. In total, he played nine seasons in the National Football League, with most of them being in St. Louis. From 2019-2021, he spent one campaign each with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2022, he was with the Buffalo Bills on their practice squad before demanding a release.

Austin was known for being undersized, but absolutely dangerous when it came to the triple threat of receiving, running and returning. In his professional career, he tallied a total of 2,239 receiving yards, 1,361 rushing yards and 1,483 kickoff return yards. On top of that, he recorded an extra 451 yards in punt returning. In the scoring game, Austin racked up 16 receiving touchdowns, 10 rushing and three returning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tavon Austin (@tayawesome11)

And it should also be mentioned that he played college football with the West Virginia Mountaineers, where he was a human highlight reel — it’s still insane to this day to see these clips!

In honor of Tavon Austin retiring… The greatest highlight video in football history pic.twitter.com/FJBgV2z9Z4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2024

Congratulations, Tavon, on one hell of a career!