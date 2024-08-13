Editorial

Titans’ Will Levis Launches His Own Mayonnaise Cologne. I Need This Disgusting Glory In My Life Immediately

BLOG
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 10: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the first preseason game of the year against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

I hate mayonnaise, but I need this — that’s how you know it’s cool.

Will Levis will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans in the new campaign, but that’s not the only thing that he’s up to. With just a few weeks to go until the kickoff of the 2024 season, Levis has launched his own cologne, but there’s a catch … it smells like mayonnaise. (RELATED: Bills Sign Former Dak Prescott Backup Ben DiNucci To A Deal, But How Is This Helping Anything?)

And on top of that, Levis put his acting abilities on full display in a commercial advertising the new fragrance. The ad was posted on social media Tuesday morning by Hellman’s Mayonnaise.

Check it out:

If you don’t know the backstory, Levis’ love for mayonnaise went viral prior to him being drafted when it was revealed that he likes to put mayo in his coffee (ew).

It’s funny, because I actually went to the website to buy some — I’m totally the type of person to buy some ish just because it’s cool — and it was already sold out. But with that being said, Hellmann’s did say on their website that they restock at 10:00 a.m tomorrow (Wednesday). A new day!

So y’all already know what I’ll be doing … I got it circled on my hourly schedule.