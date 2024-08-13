Titans’ Will Levis Launches His Own Mayonnaise Cologne. I Need This Disgusting Glory In My Life Immediately

I hate mayonnaise, but I need this — that’s how you know it’s cool.

Will Levis will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans in the new campaign, but that’s not the only thing that he’s up to. With just a few weeks to go until the kickoff of the 2024 season, Levis has launched his own cologne, but there’s a catch … it smells like mayonnaise. (RELATED: Bills Sign Former Dak Prescott Backup Ben DiNucci To A Deal, But How Is This Helping Anything?)

And on top of that, Levis put his acting abilities on full display in a commercial advertising the new fragrance. The ad was posted on social media Tuesday morning by Hellman’s Mayonnaise.

Check it out:

The fragrance you’ve been craving is here. Introducing Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise. Daily supply is limited.​https://t.co/JKguMXqV7d pic.twitter.com/cJZVYNQlNC — Hellmann’s Mayonnaise (@Hellmanns) August 13, 2024

If you don’t know the backstory, Levis’ love for mayonnaise went viral prior to him being drafted when it was revealed that he likes to put mayo in his coffee (ew).

Have you ever had Mayonnaise with your morning coffee?@UKFootball QB @will_levis is known to dabble w/ said combo 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZuR92Toa4m — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 20, 2022

It’s funny, because I actually went to the website to buy some — I’m totally the type of person to buy some ish just because it’s cool — and it was already sold out. But with that being said, Hellmann’s did say on their website that they restock at 10:00 a.m tomorrow (Wednesday). A new day!

So y’all already know what I’ll be doing … I got it circled on my hourly schedule.