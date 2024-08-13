‘The Chosen’ Makes Huge Announcement On Season 5

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Come and See, the foundation behind smash-hit series “The Chosen,” announced Tuesday that season five is officially fully funded!

Writer-director-creator Dallas Jenkins appears to have wasted no time in sinking right into season five of his critically acclaimed television show “The Chosen,” following a harrowing journey in season four. We last saw Jesus Christ (played by Jonathan Roumie) and His disciples about to walk into Jerusalem in a full-circle story-arc with King David’s entry into his namesake.

While the concluding moment was beautiful, it came at such a terrible cost after an already harrowing season. And did nothing to dispel the incredible weight of tension as this next chapter unfolds … which we hopefully won’t be waiting long to see!

“Season 5 is fully funded because more than 100,000 people from around the world gave to make Season 5 of this groundbreaking series possible,” said CEO of Come and See Stan Jantz in a statement shared with the Daily Caller. “The extraordinary generosity we witness daily is inspiring because it enables us to continue making the authentic Jesus known to the world one episode at a time.” (RELATED: Cast And Creator Of ‘The Chosen’ Detail Their Incredible Journey To Becoming The Biggest Show In The World)

The upcoming episodes will take viewers through events during Holy Week, according to an Instagram post shared by the show. Judging by season four, we’re also about to witness Judas betray Jesus (again). And it’s not like things are going great for Jesus when it comes to things with the Pharisees and the Romans either.

Season five will cover five days, from the end of season four up to the crucifixion, which will be covered in season six, Jenkins told Variety.

Apparently certain scenes in season five revolving around Judas were “heartbreaking and tough to film,” significantly impacting actor Luke Dimyan, who portrays Judas, Jenkins told The Direct. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Chosen’ Creator Dallas Jenkins Chats With The Daily Caller About All Things Season Four)

“Jesus outright told the disciples, ‘One of you will betray me.’ They didn’t have a hallway for it. They couldn’t understand it. They couldn’t figure out who it might be. So why is that?” Jenkins reportedly said. “Why couldn’t they figure out it was Judas. I love exploring that. How does this impact Judas? Judas probably had a family.”

You can catch up on the first four seasons of “The Chosen” via the TV app and other providers.