Video Shows Toddlers In Diapers In Middle Of Highway After Being Ejected In ‘Major’ Car Crash

A video circulating on social media shows toddlers in diapers in the middle of a Texas highway after being ejected in a “major” car crash.

Deputies responded to the scene of a “major crash” involving two cars on the East Freeway at Freeport in Houston, Texas, Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that one of the vehicles “flipped over several times causing ejection.”

“The children stood up on their own, a good sign, just well scraped,” a witness who originally posted the video on Facebook wrote in the caption translated into English.

In the video, a Jeep can be seen upside down and a white car nearby appears to have rear damage. Two toddlers in diapers can be seen in the middle of the highway as two adults rush toward them. An adult appears to be comforting one of the children, while a man can be seen picking up one of the children and rushing to the other.

The crash occurred next to one of the freeway's exits.

Two children and one adult were inside the vehicle, Gonzalez said. They were transported to a local hospital, and no other injuries were reported from the other vehicle’s occupants involved in the crash.

HCSO Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told the New York Post the three were in good condition on Tuesday.

It remains unclear if the toddlers were strapped into car seats at the time of the crash.

Multiple lanes remained closed on the freeway following the incident, including the Freeport service road, Gonzalez said Sunday.