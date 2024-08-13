Politics

FLASHBACK: Resurfaced Video Shows Police Shooting Paintballs At Residents During Tim Walz’s Curfew Enforcement

Kamala Harris And Running Mate Tim Walz Make First Appearance Together In Philadelphia

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

A video from Minneapolis resurfaced Tuesday, showing law enforcement officers enforcing a curfew in 2020 by firing paintballs at residents in their own homes.

The enforcement action occurred in the days following the imposition of a stringent curfew by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, aimed at quelling the violent unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death. The video shows officers aggressively shouting for residents to enter their homes, with one officer heard giving the command to “light ’em up!” before residents were pelted with paintballs.

This incident underscores the tensions in Minneapolis during this period, where even law-abiding citizens found themselves at the receiving end of harsh police tactics, New York Post reported. The curfew, part of a broader crackdown that saw over 400 arrests, was justified by Walz as necessary due to the nature of the riots and looting. (RELATED: ‘Lethargic And Obese’: Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith Chide Tim Walz For Being ‘Afraid Of Testosterone’)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 10: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally with his running mate, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the University of Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The governor faced significant criticism not only for the curfew enforcement but also for earlier pandemic-related measures that included a hotline for reporting social distancing violations, the outlet reported. This approach, denounced by local politicians like Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Republican Minnesota State Rep. Mary Franson, was seen as fostering distrust among Minnesotans.

The resurfacing of this video brings back into focus the extreme measures taken during a turbulent time in Minneapolis.