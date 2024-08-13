FLASHBACK: Resurfaced Video Shows Police Shooting Paintballs At Residents During Tim Walz’s Curfew Enforcement

A video from Minneapolis resurfaced Tuesday, showing law enforcement officers enforcing a curfew in 2020 by firing paintballs at residents in their own homes.

The enforcement action occurred in the days following the imposition of a stringent curfew by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, aimed at quelling the violent unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death. The video shows officers aggressively shouting for residents to enter their homes, with one officer heard giving the command to “light ’em up!” before residents were pelted with paintballs.

Gov. Tim Walz had his police use paintball guns to sh**t Minnesota residents if they broke curfew by being on their porches during C*V*D pic.twitter.com/7C6cEZldXZ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2024

This incident underscores the tensions in Minneapolis during this period, where even law-abiding citizens found themselves at the receiving end of harsh police tactics, New York Post reported. The curfew, part of a broader crackdown that saw over 400 arrests, was justified by Walz as necessary due to the nature of the riots and looting. (RELATED: ‘Lethargic And Obese’: Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith Chide Tim Walz For Being ‘Afraid Of Testosterone’)

The governor faced significant criticism not only for the curfew enforcement but also for earlier pandemic-related measures that included a hotline for reporting social distancing violations, the outlet reported. This approach, denounced by local politicians like Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Republican Minnesota State Rep. Mary Franson, was seen as fostering distrust among Minnesotans.

The resurfacing of this video brings back into focus the extreme measures taken during a turbulent time in Minneapolis.