AirPods Pro Sound Cutting Out? Don’t Panic – Here’s How to Fix It

Many people have experienced it: enjoying a favorite song or being on an important call when the AirPods Pro suddenly start cutting in and out. It can feel like a scene from a bad horror movie where interruptions happen at the worst times.

But don’t worry—there’s no need to throw the AirPods away just yet. More often than not, these annoying audio dropouts aren’t the end of the line for the earbuds. Below is a guide to help identify what’s causing the issue and, more importantly, how to fix it.

Common Reasons for AirPods Pro Sound Cutting Out

Okay, let's play detective and figure out why your AirPods Pro are ghosting you. Now, here are some usual suspects:

Bluetooth Interference: Wireless signals can get crowded, and sometimes the AirPods lose connection. Other devices using Bluetooth, such as phones, tablets, or even microwaves, can interfere with the signal. Wi-Fi routers, especially older ones, might also cause trouble, making it hard for the AirPods to maintain a clear connection.

Dirty Contacts: Even AirPods need cleaning sometimes. Dust, earwax, or other debris can build up on the metal contacts of the AirPods or in the charging case, causing a poor connection.

Software Glitches: Technology isn’t perfect, and sometimes a bug in the AirPods firmware or the phone’s software can cause audio problems. In such cases, a quick reset might be all that’s needed.

Troubleshooting Steps

Assuming the battery isn’t low and there’s no visible damage to the device, here are some steps to fix the issue:

Basic Checks:

Stay Close: Bluetooth has a limited range. If wandering too far from the paired device, the connection can become unstable. It’s important to stay within a reasonable distance.

Reset AirPods Pro:

Place the AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.

Wait about 30 seconds, then open the lid.

On the iOS device, go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the “i” icon next to the AirPods.

Tap “Forget This Device” and confirm.

Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds, until the status light flashes amber.

Hold the case close to the device and follow the onscreen instructions to reconnect.

Clean AirPods and Charging Case:

Use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth to gently wipe down the AirPods and the inside of the case.

For stubborn dirt, lightly dampen the cloth with a bit of rubbing alcohol, but avoid getting any liquid into the openings.

For the charging contacts, use a cotton swab and a tiny bit of rubbing alcohol. Ensure everything is dry before putting the AirPods back in.

“Forget” and Re-pair AirPods:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth on the device.

Tap the “i” icon next to the AirPods and choose “Forget This Device.

Put the AirPods back in the case, close the lid, and wait a few seconds.

Open the lid and hold the case near the device, then follow the instructions to re-pair them.

Wrapping Up

Hopefully, one of these troubleshooting steps will solve the problem with the AirPods Pro. If the issues persist, resetting the network settings or contacting Apple Support might be necessary. As a general rule, avoid exposing the AirPods to high temperatures and keep them clean.