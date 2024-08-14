Woman With Alleged Antifa Affiliation Found Guilty Of Riot Charge: REPORT

An Oregon jury convicted a woman with alleged ties to Antifa on a charge of rioting Wednesday, Oregon Live reported.

A Clackamas County jury found Alissa Azar, an independent journalist, guilty of rioting and second-degree disorderly conduct stemming from an encounter at Clackamette Park, Oregon City, in 2021. However, the jury could not reach a decision on an additional charge of unlawful use of mace, according to Oregon Live. Azar gained a substantial online following through her thorough livestream coverage of Portland’s 2020 social justice protests. The five-day trial scrutinized the changing role of press freedoms amid the rise of digital media.

Day 2: Alissa Azar Trial – The violent leader of Portland Antifa accused of felony riot Prosecution argues a strong case – Bombshell video evidence reveals Alissa Azar participated in a riot alongside Rose City Antifa, who allegedly brought homemade explosive devices to their… pic.twitter.com/IZaOSovpxy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 10, 2024

The incident took place June 18, 2021 when groups allegedly identified as Antifa and Proud Boys clashed during a voter registration and flag-waving event organized by a Republican state house candidate, The Post Millenial reported. Footage from the scene, including police drone video, captured participants from both sides engaging physically.

Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Josh Cutino contended that the Antifa group came prepared for conflict. The footage shows Azar charging toward a woman in a sundress and dousing her with a chemical agent, The Post Millenial reported. “Mace the female!” a voice from Azar’s group is heard yelling in the courtroom-displayed video.

Prosecutors also pointed to explosive devices found at the site and Azar’s posts on social media calling for a counter-demonstration, which signaled a planned confrontation, Oregon Live reported. The defense contended that Azar was merely performing her duties as a journalist, documenting the events as they unfolded.

Recently In Oregon City, Oregon.

A riot was declared after Antifa confronted members of ‘the Proud Boys’ and it turned violent.

It was reported bear mace and fireworks were reportedly discharged.

Police intervened between the two opposing sides.#Maga pic.twitter.com/apS5g1HwHi — 🦋𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕪🦋I STILL SEE DUMB PEOPLE (@WinterAsh12) June 19, 2021

#OregonCity #Oregon

Up close video of the clashes between Antifa and Proud Boys in Oregon City. Riot reportedly declared by police. pic.twitter.com/F9dlkYR3jp — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) June 18, 2021

Azar has a long history of legal issues. Authorities charged Azar with second-degree disorderly conduct and interference with a peace officer following her involvement in an Antifa riot in downtown Portland in March 2021. Azar also faced charges including felony robbery and assault, tampering with physical evidence, theft and other serious offenses in Dec. 2022. (RELATED: Ray Epps Sentenced To One Year Probation For Conduct During Jan. 6th Riot)

These charges related to her alleged attack on a citizen journalist in downtown Portland in August 2022, The Post Millenial reported. By May 2024, Azar was charged anew following a pro-Hamas riot at the Portland State campus.