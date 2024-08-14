‘American Squatter’ | TRAILER OUT NOW

“People feel they can get away with almost anything. And they do.”

They can even take your home.

The Daily Caller’s new original documentary, “American Squatter,” will expose the dirtiest secret in the housing market: squatters are king. If they’re in your home, they all but own it — and in our broken system, there’s very little you can do about it.

“American Squatter” will be available to stream Friday, Aug. 23, exclusively for Patriots subscribers. Catch a first glimpse below.

First, the Daily Caller uncovered the true cost of the Defund the Police movement in “Lawless.” Then “Rigged” exposed the issue Democrats fear most: how their political machine managed to secure Joe Biden the presidency in 2020. Now, with “American Squatter,” we take on a broken housing system that rewards criminals and punishes responsible homeowners.

Liberals want you to think that squatter’s rights protect the little guy who just needs a few more weeks to make rent. But the truth is, they empower a whole cottage industry of crime.

Professional squatters use fake leases to turn nice properties into trap houses. Often, they turn to violence to keep the owners off “their” property. And good luck getting an eviction, which can take years to rule on let alone enforce. From the smallest apartment to the grandest estate, no one is immune.

Most Americans don’t know their property can be taken over by squatters at any time. “American Squatters” aims to shed light on this rapidly growing trend and give Americans the tools they need to protect their most valuable assets.

