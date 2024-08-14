Archaeologists Discover Hidden 2,000-Year-Old Roman Mosaic

Archaeologists have unearthed a well-preserved Roman mosaic in Wroxeter Roman City, located in northwestern England according to a Wednesday report.

This is the first such discovery in the area since 1859, according to CNN. The mosaic features intricate designs of fish and dolphins in vibrant white, red, blue and yellow hues and likely dates back to the early second century.

The mosaic was likely part of the dining room of a wealthy person or government official who was “entertaining wealthy guests” and was “determined to impress people with this fine mosaic,” said Win Scott, senior properties curator at English Heritage. (RELATED: Archaeologists Unearth 1,800-Year-Old ‘Well-Preserved’ Winged Medusa Mosaic In Spain)

The use of six different colors in the design suggests that stones were imported from outside of the region, according to archaeologist Roger White of the University of Birmingham. “It’s very much in line with the taste of the time so this is someone who knows about fashion and what to put on your mosaics, they’re culturally attuned,” White told CNN.

Ooh, a new discovery at Wroxeter Roman city in my home county of Shropshire! A delightful mosaic with brightly-coloured dolphins and fish has been revealed during 2024 excavations. Love it! 🐬 🐟❤️ 📷 Paul Belford/Heritage Innovation. More: https://t.co/ZI32Qk1z9X#Archaeology pic.twitter.com/2Yl2djjGjR — Alison Fisk (@AlisonFisk) August 13, 2024

The project that unearthed the mosaic was a collaboration between Vianova Archaeology, Albion Archaeology, the University of Birmingham, and English Heritage. The group also discovered a small shrine or mausoleum and a 50-meter-long monumental building.

Wroxeter Woman City was the fourth largest in Roman Britain and it nearly rivaled Pompeii in size, CNN reported.

The find was unexpected as the researchers expected only to find objects from the fourth century. “Our excavations were in hope of discovering the walls of this building, but we never suspected we would find a beautiful and intact mosaic, which had lain hidden for thousands of years,” Scutt said.