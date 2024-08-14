Bodycam Footage Shows Police Fatally Take Down Suspect In Convenience Store

New bodycam footage shows the moments before a fatal July 12 shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy and a 19-year-old suspect at a 7-Eleven in Florida, FOX35 reported Tuesday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies followed the 19-year-old, identified as suspected gang member Tristan Mayberry, into a 7-Eleven and confronted him in the candy aisle, according to FOX35. Bodycam footage shows a deputy ask Mayberry, “Boss man. You know only one of you guys can be riding on a scooter, right?” (RELATED: Video Shows Police Shooting Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Elderly Man With Hatchet)

Mayberry answers, “No, sir. I didn’t know that.” He then walks away when the deputy asks him if he has his identification.

“Yo’, come here! Stop Stop! Stop!” the deputy, who has unholstered his gun, says as he follows Mayberry to the refrigerator at the back of the store.

“Hands up! Hands up!” a second deputy can be heard saying as he confronts Mayberry coming around the corner of the aisle.

OCSO said in a Facebook post that Mayberry then “made a move toward a gun in his waistband” and was shot by the first deputy.

After the shots were fired, footage shows the second deputy wrestling with Mayberry on the floor and, apparently referring to the suspect’s weapon, saying, “Don’t grab! Stop!”

Deputies said that Mayberry ignored their commands and kept reaching for a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine that he had tucked in his waistband, causing the first deputy to fire six more rounds, FOX35 reported.

The sheriff’s department said that despite receiving first aid from the deputies, Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the deputies nor any members of the public were injured during the incident, according to the OCSO Facebook post.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case, the sheriff’s department said.