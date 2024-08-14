Editorial

The Beef Ratchets Up As Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese To Be Featured In NBA 2K25

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky look on during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese … a real-life 2K story.

The rivalry between WNBA rookies and college basketball legends Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese continues to ratchet up and this time it’s because of a video game.

In a teaser Wednesday for the upcoming “NBA 2K25,” both Clark and Reese were spotlighted as characters that will be included. In other words, there’s about to be another way that Clark and Reese can scrap it out on the hardwood. (RELATED: ‘Not Welcome Back’: Heat’s Jimmy Butler Hilariously Banned From ‘Hustler Casino Live’ Over Alleged ‘Rude’ Behavior)

Clark and Reese have had incredible seasons in their rookie WNBA campaigns with both at the top of the table when it comes to the 2024 Rookie of the Year. Clark’s biggest highlight this year was becoming the first rookie ever in league history to record a triple-double, while Reese had a remarkable stretch of 15 straight double-doubles.

And now we can have ’em brawl it out on the sticks!

I was already hyped for 2K25, ish looks incredible …

But I’m definitely in after the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese news … and I also hope this means we officially have WNBA franchise mode now. Man, that would be so dope.