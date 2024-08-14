Caller Tells Charlamagne Trump Made America ‘Great’ For Him As He ‘Made $100,000’ Under His Admin

A caller on Wednesday told radio host Charlamagne Tha God that former President Donald Trump improved the country as he earned $100,000 during his tenure.

Voters trust Trump over Vice President Harris with handling the economy by 9%, but they trust the vice president more than they trusted President Joe Biden in May, according to a set of New York Times/Siena College polls released Saturday. A black voter from Memphis named OG Kind Heart called out Charlamagne on “The Breakfast Club” for supporting Harris and told the radio host America was “great” for him under Trump. (RELATED: Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find)

LISTEN:

“Man, Charlamagne you be tap dancing like a muh, man. You got to cut that stuff out, bruh. Is you on Kamala payroll or something? Cut it out, bruh for real,” the caller said. “The coonery you be doing, you got to stop. I thought you was my OG.”

“So, you’re calling up here yelling and screaming at me about MAGA, but I’m the one tap dancing?” Charlamagne asked.

OG Kind Heart asked Charlamagne what the issue is with “making America great again,” with the radio host retorting by asking when America was “great for [his] black ass.”

“It’s been great for me in 2016 when I made $100,000 when Donald Trump became in office and I wasn’t listening to the media tell me that this was somebody to hate,” the caller responded.

Pollster Frank Luntz on Monday said that Trump is “giving away” an election that should be winnable because of his lead on the top issues for Americans. However, he said Trump is losing to Harris based on “attributes.”

“There are issues, attributes and the conditions of the country. The issues and conditions favor Donald Trump. He should be winning this election, but the attributes are so much in Harris’ favor that he’s not,” the pollster said.

“The best example, you did the story on the [United Auto Workers] — why is Donald Trump saying publicly, ‘I want to fire’ the same people that he’s getting now, still getting, union members?” Luntz asked. “It is ridiculous. It’s as though he’s lost control. And I know that there are billionaires who watch this show, who are spending a lot of money on Donald Trump, and they don’t understand why he’s committing political suicide.”

The UAW levied federal labor charges against Trump and billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday for allegedly “attempting to intimidate and threaten workers” during their Monday interview.

However, Charlamagne on Tuesday said the interview demonstrates why many people appreciate Trump’s message.

“I heard them talk about the border extensively, and I heard them talk about the economy extensively. And that is why Trump resonates with so many people because he’s speaking to the issues,” Charlamagne said. “And those are the two major issues — folks don’t care about all the other stuff as long as what they care about is being addressed. People want to know how they’re going to have more money in their pocket and how they’re going to feel safe.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.