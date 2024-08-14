Reds’ Hunter Greene Pukes Right In The Middle Of A Game

Ew … but it happens.

Hunter Greene, the 25-year-old ace for the Cincinnati Reds, puked in his glove Tuesday in the middle of a game. And yes, he was on the mound. It’s the fourth time in his career that Greene has done this, and to make it even crazier, this happened in the middle of him dominating the St. Louis Cardinals. (RELATED: Bobby Cox Got Jeff Francoeur To Fake An Injury During A Spring Training Game So He Could Play Golf With Tiger Woods)

Greene threw up in the fifth inning of the game, and it came out of nowhere, with puke being seen squirting out of his glove. If that wasn’t gross enough, just imagine being one of the umpires that had to check his glove after the fact. You’re just trying to find sticky stuff, but instead you have to deal with throw up, friggin’ nasty.

It’s not known why Greene tossed up his lunch, but if I had to take a guess, I’d say it was the hot weather — we’re in the dog days of August and excessive heat warnings are everywhere.

WATCH:

Here’s what Reds manager David Bell had to say about the scene after the game:

“I think a lot of us feel like throwing up during the game sometimes, and it doesn’t come out, maybe he just feels better after that” – David Bell on Hunter Greene puking #Reds pic.twitter.com/3RXc9zYx2Y — Votto De La Cruz (@EvilJoeyVotto) August 14, 2024

Such a “this is so baseball” story.