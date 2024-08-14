‘Would It Kill You?’: CNN’s Jim Acosta Repeatedly Presses Harris Campaign Spox About Lack Of Press Conferences

CNN anchor Jim Acosta repeatedly pressed Harris-Walz campaign communications director Michael Tyler on Wednesday about Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of commitment to hold a press conference.

Harris has not held a single press conference or participated in an interview in the last 24 days since she launched her campaign on July 21. Acosta repeatedly questioned Tyler on whether the campaign will commit to holding a press conference by the ending of the month during a segment on “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta.”

“Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?” Acosta asked. “Why hasn’t she had a press conference?”

“Listen, the vice president and Governor Walz have been busy criss-crossing this country since the launch of this campaign and adding Governor Walz to the ticket. You saw the ways in which they went across the battleground states last week, generating rallies of thousands, 10,000 here, 15,000 there.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta repeatedly pressed a Harris campaign spox on why VP Kamala Harris won’t commit to holding a press conference pic.twitter.com/yMgeZCJ0tq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2024

Acosta told Tyler that a rally is not a press conference and repeated his question on why Harris has not held one. Tyler said Harris will commit to a sit-down interview by the end of the month and will participate in press conferences on unspecified dates.

“I don’t want to belabor this, but one interview before the end of the month, I mean, that’s not a lot,” Acosta said. “I mean, can you commit to a press conference before the end of the month?” (RELATED: Byron Donalds Spars With CNN Host On Whether Trump’s Age Or Harris’ Far-Left Record Is Bigger Concern)

“We will commit to directly engage with the voters that are actually going to decide this election,” Tyler said. “And that is going to be complete with rallies, with sit-down interviews, with press conferences, with all the digital assets we have at our disposal. We are running a campaign that is built to communicate with the voters that are actually going to decide the pathway to 270 electoral votes. We are confident in the plan that we have in place and we’re going to execute that plan.”

Harris and Biden aides told Axios that the vice president has reportedly been hesitant to participate in public events that are not highly controlled. Harris was reportedly filled with anxiety over an invite to D.C. news mogul David Bradley’s home in April 2022, which required her staff to simulate the event ahead of time.

Republican nominee Donald Trump held a press conference on August 8 where he committed to participating in three debates against Harris on Sept. 4, Sept. 10, and Sept. 25. Harris has committed to debating Trump on Sept. 10 with ABC News moderators, which had been initially scheduled before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

The vice president has yet to lay out a detailed proposal of her policy plans and does not list any potential policy proposals on her campaign website. Trump’s campaign website includes a page laying out all of his policy proposals relating to the economy, foreign policy and social issues.

