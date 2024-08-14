REPORT: Columbia University President Minouche Shafik Steps Down Amid Prolonged Anti-Israel Protest

Minouche Shafik reportedly resigned as President of Columbia University after a tenure of just one year, according to the Free Beacon.

The Editor-in-chief of the Free Beacon, Eliana Johnson, took to social media Wednesday to reveal Shafik reportedly resigned from her position after the Columbia University campus experienced frequent and sometimes violent anti-Israel protests.

Breaking: Told that Columbia University president Minouche Shafik has resigned. More TK…. — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) August 14, 2024

“I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024. This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community,” Shafik wrote in an email to members of the Columbia community, as shared by Johnson. (RELATED: AIDEN BUZZETTI: The Root Cause Behind Radicalism On College Campuses Goes Way Deeper Than Teachers)

“My whole professional life has been devoted to public service and my time at Columbia has been an important part of that commitment. In terms of next steps, I am honored to have been asked by the UK’s Foreign Secretary to chair a review of the government’s approach to international development and how to improve capability.”

Shafik’s resignation follows closely on the heels of the departure of three other university deans. It was previously reported that the deans’ exit was prompted by revelations of a text chain in which they disparaged the concerns of Israeli and Jewish students about increasing anti-Semitism on campus.