Cowboys’ Albert Huggins Sparks Up Brawl, Kicked Out Of Practice After Blasting Rams Staff Member

Absolute utter nonsense from Albert Huggins.

A defensive tackle of the Dallas Cowboys, Huggins was the center of attention at one point during a joint practice Wednesday between the ‘Boys and Los Angeles Rams. And it wasn’t because of his performance.

A video posted on social media by The Athletic’s Jon Machota shows members of the Rams becoming absolutely livid after Huggins blasted one of their staff members following a drill. (RELATED: Matthew Judon Gets Traded To Falcons After Long Contract Stalemate With Patriots)

The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported Huggins was kicked out of practice after the incident.

As Huggins was being escorted off the field following things going down, he issued a middle finger to Rams players, according to a report from The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports an offensive lineman from Los Angeles said Dallas “don’t want to practice” after the blast and brawl.

WATCH:

Rams not happy about Cowboys DT Albert Huggins knocking down a member of their staff pic.twitter.com/QxAWpKEt1I — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2024

Getting a little chippy pic.twitter.com/QCWgW7Ko48 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2024

I don’t even understand the point of Albert Huggins doing this, especially considering how much smaller the staffer was in comparison. And it makes it even worse considering he’s been struggling in both training camp and preseason, but hey, maybe that’s why he’s being such a prick … because he SUCKS!

So let’s respond by putting some bad karma into the air. What an idiot.