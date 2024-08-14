Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White said on Wednesday during the “Full Send” podcast that all Americans should be “pissed” about the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Trump was shot and slightly wounded in the right ear during the assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler Township, Pennsylvania, that left former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore dead and two other attendees wounded. White said that people need to “take all the hate out” and remember that Trump is “a human being.” (RELATED: ‘Scary Times’: Donald Trump Jr Shares Intimate Update After Assassination Attempt)

WATCH:

‘F***ing Disgusting’: Dana White Rips People Who Wished Trump Was Assassinated pic.twitter.com/hQAQf9wNdT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2024

“I don’t know Kamala Harris, I’ve never met her, I’m sure she’s a nice person, she’s not fit to run the country, she’s not, she’s just not, it’s just a fact,” White said. “You don’t have to, you know, you have to take all the hate out and it’s, it’s like when you see the stuff after Trump was almost assassinated, right? The people that were talking shit, like, uh, you know, hopefully next time that… it’s, it’s disgusting.

“Whether it’s, uh, you know, Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, Trump, if somebody takes a shot at a sitting or former president of the United States, you, as an American, we’re all Americans, should be fucking pissed and disgusted that somebody tried to assassinate a former sitting president of the United States,” White continued. “As Americans and as human beings, it’s fucking disgusting.”

Tenacious D band member Kyle Gass went viral after wishing “don’t miss Trump next time” after actor/musician Jack Black gave him a birthday cake during a July concert in Australia. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi fired a staffer who posted that the would-be assassin needed “shooting lessons.”

“I don’t care whether you like Trump or you don’t like Trump or whatever your deal is, he’s a human being with a family, and he’s an American,” White said. “He loves this country.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.