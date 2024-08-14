‘Who The F*ck Is Allah’: Man Sentenced To Prison After Chanting, Confronting Police During Right-Wing Rally

A 61-year-old man in Sutton, England who chanted “who the f*** is Allah” at a right-wing demonstration was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

David Spring pled guilty to “violent disorder” after police body camera footage reportedly showed he “[made] threatening and hostile gestures towards police,” according to Your Local Guardian.

Spring told officers when he was arrested on August 8 that he did not travel to London to riot. “I went to complain about people put up in hotels,” he reportedly stated.

He also joined chants of “You’re not English anymore” at the demonstration. His attorney, Piers Kiss-Wilson, stated Spring “is embarrassed by his behavior and he is ashamed by it,” adding he wants to apologize to his wife, family, and friends “who don’t deserve this.”

The prosecutor, Alexander Agbamu, claimed “members of the far-right” attended the demonstration “precipitated by false information relating to the religion and immigration status of the perpetrator of the Southall murders.” (ROOKE: Everything Happening In The UK Is Predictable And Coming For The US)

The UK is cracking down on a wave of protests and riots spurred by the government’s immigration policies and recent violence in England.

BREAKING: 🇬🇧 Reports that several children have been stabbed in Southport, England. A nursery may have been targeted. The victims were taken to three hospitals, including the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool. “Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He… pic.twitter.com/GGWhdXBuD3 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 29, 2024

A violent attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport resulted in the deaths of at least two children. Nine others were injured along with two adults who reportedly attempted to protect the children.

A then-seventeen-year-old was arrested in relation to the gruesome attack. According to the Meresyside Police, he is originally from Cardiff, Wales and is a son of Rwandan parents.

England’s government wasted no time in advancing censorship and surveillance methods to ostensibly curb the violent riots that took place in the aftermath of the attack.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to expand facial recognition technology and ominously warned social media corporations to tackle purported misinformation on their platforms.

The Director of UK based “Big Brother Watch” claimed facial recognition would transform the public “into walking ID cards.” (RELATED: Hundreds Arrested IN UK As Rioters Clash With Police, Attack Buildings Following Stabbing Spree)

“The Prime Minister’s alarming pledge today to roll out facial recognition in an apparent response to recent disorder is a pledge to plunder more vital police resources on mass surveillance that threatens rather than protects democracy,” Director Silkie Carlo stated in a press release.

One man was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to “intending to stir up racial hatred online,” The Spectator reported.

The man, Jordan Parlour, made posts on Facebook while riots engulfed the city of Leeds. He reportedly stated online that “every man and his dog should smash [the] f*** out of Britannia hotel.”

England. A man sentenced to almost 2 years in jail for a Facebook post expressing an opinion. This is out of control and a normal US administration would be condemning this. https://t.co/5EkuArxQJM — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 14, 2024

According to the judge who sentenced Parlour, 210 people were staying at the hotel, including many asylum seekers and refugees, NBC 15 News reported.

Earlier in August, a 55-year-old woman was arrested for the same offense along with the charge of “false communications.” She was bailed “pending further enquiries” according to the Cheshire Constabulary.

Think before you post! 📲✋ Content that incites violence or hatred isn’t just harmful – it can be illegal. The CPS takes online violence seriously and will prosecute when the legal test is met. Remind those close to you to share responsibly or face the consequences. pic.twitter.com/5gxnUH02yw — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) August 7, 2024

A man who attacked and killed a teenage boy with a machete will be released after only six months because of overcrowding in prisons, reported The Daily Mail.