Disney Attempts To Evade Wrongful Death Lawsuit In The Most Shocking Way

Disney asked a Florida court to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit after a woman suffered a fatal allergic reaction at a Disney Springs restaurant.

Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan dined at Raglan Road Irish Pub Oct. 3, 2023 and she made them aware of her severe allergy to nuts and dairy products. Tangsuan requested “allergen free food” and questioned the waiter about the items listed on their menu, according to News 12 Long Island. Dr. Tangsuan died later that night, as a result of “anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system,” the court documents read. Disney wants the case dismissed on the grounds that Tangsuan’s husband signed up for a one-month trial of the Disney + streaming service that requires users to arbitrate all disputes with the company, according to News 12 Long Island.

Tangsuan’s husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, sued Disney, but they’ve insisted the clause in the Disney + contract he signed several years prior makes it impossible for him to do so.

The court documents claimed the waiter asked the chef “whether certain foods could be made allergen free,” then returned to tell Tangsuan that they could, according to the outlet.

The lawsuit claimed Tangsuan and Piccolo questioned the waiter several times to ensure the food would be allergen free, then proceeded to order a fritter, scallops and onion rings, according to News 12 Long Island.

They claimed the meal did not contain “allergen free flags,” when it arrived at their table, which prompted them to ask the waiter once more if the items were completely nut and dairy free.

At that point, the waiter “guaranteed” them that it was, according to the outlet.

At roughly 8pm Tangsuan and Piccolo’s mother decided to shop separately after dinner, while Piccolo returned to their room with their leftovers.

Tangsuan experienced difficulty breathing when she entered Planet Hollywood and ultimately ended up collapsing on the floor.

The lawsuit said she self-administered an epi-pen when she began suffering from the allergic reaction.

The suit went on to say Tangsuan’s mother-in-law phoned her a number of times to meet up with her to no avail. She returned to the hotel and called again, at which time someone answered the phone to advise her Tangsuan was rushed to the hospital, according to News 12. (RELATED: ‘I Was Being Hunted Down’: Gina Carano Announces Lawsuit Against Disney, Teams Up With Elon Musk)

The lawsuit alleges that Raglan Road “failed to educate, train and/or instruct its employees to make sure food was allergen-free,” according to News 12.