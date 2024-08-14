Father-Son Duo Become Instant Legends By Catching Lemon Shark, Sawfish At The Same Time Off Port Canaveral

Definitely one of the most legendary moments I’ve seen in the world of fishing …

Let me introduce you to Ryan MacInnis and his 13-year-old son Mason, who were fighting beside each other while off Port Canaveral, Florida. Mason’s father was combating a 12-foot endangered sawfish, while Mason himself had a battle with a 7-foot protected lemon shark, and they were doing so at the same exact time. (RELATED: Kayakers Get Stalked By Great White Shark In Horrifying Video)

The simultaneous catch from the Canadian father-son duo took place while they were fishing on Fin and Fly Charters with Capt. John Lau, Florida Today reported.

The sawfish isn’t just a protected species in the Sunshine State, but it’s also a rare sight to see one off east Central Florida. And as a result of both of these factoids, it’s illegal to harvest them, and they have to be released if caught. You’re not allowed to harvest a lemon shark in Florida’s waters either, but they’re not endangered.

What a catch, though! As if a 7-foot lemon shark wasn’t enough, add a 12-foot sawfish into the mix! Epic stuff!

Ever since my vacation in Cape Coral, I’ve been taking my fishing game a lot more seriously. I saw the potential that could come from it. And on top of that, who knew you could get $4 million for catching a fish?

Oh yeah, you better believe I want some of that bread … Where’s my rod?!