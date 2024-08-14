Democrats Just Managed To Achieve A New Level Of Dystopian

Strange, I thought spreading misinformation online was an existential threat to democracy. I guess that’s only when Republicans do it.

When the Kamala Harris campaign brazenly spread fake headlines, no one batted an eye.

🚨🚨 The Harris campaign has been editing news headlines and descriptions within Google search ads that make it appear as if the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News and other major publishers are on her side, Axios has found. https://t.co/uW3VlgoXLK — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) August 13, 2024

An expose from Axios showed the Harris campaign sponsoring Google search ads to alter news headlines and make it seem as though major news outlets are openly on her side. They are, of course — but if a Republican campaign sneakily altered headlines to be this overtly partisan, the corporate press would be in a full-on meltdown.

For example, one ad linked to an article from The Guardian using the campaign’s own headline, “VP Harris Fights Abortion Bans – Harris Defends Repro Freedom.” It then includes supporting text underneath the headline that reads, “VP Harris is a champion for reproductive freedom and will stop Trump’s abortion bans.”

Similar tricks were used with articles from The Independent UK, NPR, AP, USA Today, PBS, CNN, CBS News, and Time.

Now, it’s a fairly common practice. It’s not illegal; it’s not even against Google’s policies. But if anything meets the criteria for “misinformation,” this sure as hell does. Notably, the Trump campaign has not engaged in the practice. We all know what would happen if they did — which tells you all you need to know about those who moralize about fighting misinformation.

Of course all of the outlets co-opted are staying tight-lipped about the Harris campaign’s dirty trick. They don’t care about the integrity of their brand. They certainly don’t care about fighting so-called misinformation. All they care about is Kamala Harris getting four more years in the White House.