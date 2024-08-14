‘Really Gets To Me’: James Carville Melts Down As He Says Trump ‘Has Nothing’ But ‘Racism’ And ‘Misogyny’

Democratic strategist James Carville became incensed on Wednesday while he discussed former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

Carville, on “James Carville Explains,” said it irritates him how political strategists suggest Trump can change his message because he believes all the former president and Republicans have to offer is bigotry. For instance, pollster Frank Luntz said on Monday that Trump is beating Vice President Kamala Harris on the top issues for Americans, but he must modify his “angry” communication style to defeat her. (RELATED: Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find)

WATCH:

“What really gets to me, you hear this all the time, you know, ‘Trump doesn’t understand … if he just moderated … and wouldn’t say this crazy stuff,’ you don’t understand. That’s his appeal,” Carville said. “Without the racism and the misogyny, he has nothing! And he knows that. And he’s not going to listen to the campaign advisors that tell him to act sane or act normal or talk about pivoting to the middle, to talk about talking about the issues, because that’s not what the Republican Party is.”

“That’s not who votes in the Republican primaries. That’s not who’s going to vote for them,” he continued. “And if they’d start taking the misogyny and the racism not being a central part of their message, they’ll lose even worse. These fucking people have no idea what they’ve created, but I do.”

Carville in July revealed that he fantasizes about Trump being miserable and that it makes him feel peaceful.

“I take unbelievable pleasure in his misery,” he said. “I fantasize about how he’s throwing shit at walls and ketchups and plates. And screaming at Don Jr. and screaming at everybody. It makes me feel so good. It’s a certain amount of peace that I get.”

