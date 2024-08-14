5-Star Recruit Josh Petty Is Getting Paid $800,000 Per Year In NIL Money To Play College Football At Georgia Tech

Josh Petty has landed the bag, and he’s only in college.

When he was trying to figure out what university he wanted to go to, 5-star offensive lineman Josh Petty wasn’t looking for a mammoth payday, but he did need it to be “fair,” according to a Wednesday report. (RELATED: The Associated Press College Football Top 25 Preseason Poll Is Out. Here’s What We’re Cookin’ With)

The high-profile recruit announced his commitment Monday to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, choosing them over Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Stanford. But that’s not even the most of it.

According to a report from On3, Petty and the Yellow Jackets agreed on a three-year Roster Value contract with a yearly salary of $800,000, and that’s just a minimal amount. On top of that, On3 also spoke to a source at Florida State, who ended up losing Petty, and they said that Petty “did not” turn his recruiting process into a bidding war.

