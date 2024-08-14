Judge Issues Restraining Order After Kehlani Claims Her Child Is In Danger: REPORT

A judge reportedly issued a temporary restraining order against Kehlani’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Javaughn Young-White.

Recently filed court documents reveal allegations of physical, emotional, and verbal abuse made by Kehlani, according to TMZ. The 29-year-old star claimed Young-White’s behavior was having a negative effect on their five-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi. She claimed Young-White smashed through her bedroom door in June, after she had locked it, and said he flew into a fit of anger when she asked him about documents she received in the mail, stating that he had applied for public assistance, according to TMZ.

Kehlani said she is no longer able to handle the “chaos and abuse,” and claimed Young-White’s physical presence in her life threatened her peace of mind and overall safety, according to TMZ.

The famous singer said Young-White called her a “bitch” and a “liar” after he broke her door down, and spoke ill of their daughter’s birth by claiming he felt “trapped,” and stating his life was “ruined,” according to TMZ.

Kehlani also alleged that Young-White spent the majority of his time smoking weed, ingesting magic mushrooms, and angrily staying holed up in his room at her house, which she described as being dirty and unkept, according to TMZ.

She noted that when she entered the area of her home that Young-White was staying in, she found it to be littered with weed, food, garbage, and debris, and felt unsettled by the fact that her daughter spent so much time with him in that space. Kehlani alleged the area reeked of marijuana, and accused Young-White of regularly getting high, and going off on religious rants. She alleged his current mental health status is posing a risk to their child, according to TMZ.

The singer said her ex picks up their daughter from school at times and she is not updated on their whereabouts when they are together.

The couple have been romantically linked to one another for five years, according to TMZ.

The temporary restraining order issued by the judge restricts Young-White from contacting Kehlani or coming within 100 yards of her and their daughter. The judge granted Kehlani sole custody of her daughter until a hearing date that was scheduled for September, according to TMZ.