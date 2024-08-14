REPORTS: YouTuber In India Jailed For Allegedly Cooking, Eating Peacock

Kodam Pranay Kumar, a YouTuber from India, has reportedly found himself in some serious legal jeopardy after posting a video in which he cooked a peacock curry, according to multiple reports published Tuesday.

The video, which has since been removed from his channel, led to his arrest under India’s strict wildlife protection laws, according to the Times of India and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Peacocks are a national symbol in India and it is illegal to hunt or otherwise harm them under the nation’s Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. (RELATED: Miami-Dade Residents Hire Vet To Perform Vasectomies On Peacocks Overwhelming Suburb)

Kumar’s video, seemingly aimed at attracting more views to his channel, did not result in the popularity he might have anticipated. Instead, it drew widespread backlash, with social media users accusing him of promoting illegal wildlife consumption and showing disrespect for a revered national emblem.

Akhil Mahajan, police superintendent in Telangana, told AFP that Kumar was detained Monday after investigators found additional videos on his mobile phone confirming that the bird in question was indeed a peacock. The YouTuber has been placed in jail on a 14-day remand, with a court set to decide whether he will be granted bail or remain incarcerated.

Investigators are now looking into how Kumar managed to obtain the peacock, a species that has become increasingly rare in the wild due to rapid urbanization and habitat loss. The peacock’s iconic status in Indian culture, coupled with their reduced numbers, has led to the imposition of more strict legislative measures.

Violations of India’s Wildlife Protection Act can result in harsh penalties, like steep fines and incarceration for up to seven years, depending on the offense, according to Wildlife SOS.