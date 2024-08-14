Large Coalition Of Mayors Fall In Line With Biden Admin’s EV Goals By Pledging To Electrify Municipal Fleets

Nearly 350 mayors pledged to electrify at least half of their cities’ municipal fleets by 2030 in a bid to meet the Biden-Harris administration’s climate objectives, according to a press release from Climate Mayors published Tuesday.

The announcement came in commemoration of the second anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — the Biden administration’s flagship climate bill — and looks to bolster the White House’s goal of making 50% of all new vehicle sales electric by 2030, the release stated. The coalition also committed to expanding their municipalities’ electric vehicle (EV) charging networks by 500%, with 40% of the new EV infrastructure benefitting “disadvantaged communities.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Threw Billions At EV Charging Stations — But Only A Handful Have Been Built)

“As a proud former mayor, I have seen the effectiveness of local leaders coming together on a global issue like climate change – and today is a powerful example of that impact,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in the press release publicizing the announcement. “The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to support these mayors in ensuring that the EV revolution plays out on efficient, affordable, and equitable terms for American drivers and American workers.”

@SecretaryPete & former Mayor of @CityofSouthBend highlights how local leaders are critical to accelerating the EV transition & climate action. pic.twitter.com/EgL1hHVKWv — The Climate Mayors (@ClimateMayors) August 13, 2024

The mayors of Seattle, Cleveland, New Orleans, Portland, Miami-Dade and Fayetteville all signed the pledge, according to the press release.

“I’m excited by our collective commitment to electrifying 50% of city fleets across the entire network,” Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Chair of Climate Mayors, wrote in the release. “There’s power in numbers, and together we can energize the local green economy while prioritizing access for Black and brown communities through the Climate Mayors commitment.”

The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure package earmarked $7.5 billion to subsidize the expansion of charging infrastructure, with the goal of building 500,000 chargers. As of April 1, the initiative had created only seven operational charging stations around the U.S., with a combined total of just 40 chargers.

Meanwhile, Virginia abandoned policies in June that mandated 100% of new car sales be electric by 2035, with Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin describing the policy as “out-of-touch.”

In late July, Montgomery County, Maryland’s Office of the Inspector General issued a report that found a local electric school bus initiative had resulted in millions of dollars in “wasteful spending” due to mechanical issues with the vehicles.

Electric buses also have a history of bursting into flames due to battery malfunctions, with buses catching on fire in Wichita, Kansas, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Hamden, Connecticut, since July 2022

In January, the Biden administration issued a press release claiming to have made “unprecedented progress” on vehicle electrification.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is making it easier and cheaper for Americans to ride and drive electric – and to ensure that the EV future benefits American workers and families,” the release stated.

Climate Mayors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

