That Liberal Women Think Tim Walz Is Sexy Tells You All You Need To Know About Liberal Women

Maybe he’s born with it. Maybe it’s Marxism?

Yes, a horde of liberal women have now inexplicably found their dream man: Minnesota Governor and walking-dad-joke Tim Walz.

Comedian Chelsea Handler called him a “cutie-patootie” and said it would be “hot” if he brought her tampons.

Comic Julia Sweeney declared a “political crush” on Walz after seeing his charisma on TV. Many commentators, including ESPN’s Mina Kimes, have gushed about the “really powerful” way that Walz is “modeling a different kind of masculinity.” Others projected their daddy issues onto him. Some viral Twitter randos have even called him a “sexy grandpa” and openly fantasized about what sex with him would be like. I’ll spare you the details, though.

.@minakimes on Tim Walz’s coaching career: “There’s something, to me, really important about seeing someone like this modeling a different kind of masculinity. We’re kind of seeing it in the NFL with the Kelces, and Dan Campbell — this idea that ‘big, tough football guy’ isn’t… pic.twitter.com/mptlzRsOYW — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) August 9, 2024

If we’re being honest, the guy looks like Mr. Potato Head. He’s younger than a still-very-handsome Brad Pitt, but looks old and doughy enough to be Joe Biden’s fraternal twin. There’s just no way all of these women suddenly realized an attraction to the shlubby dad archetype. What they’re attracted to is his politics, obviously. And by gushing over his manliness, they want you to be attracted as well.

It’s pretty ironic. The same liberal women who whine about being sexually objectified are reducing themselves down sex objects just to manipulate people into agreeing with them politically.

Ladies: you don’t have to say he’s hot. You’re better than that, sweetie. Just admit what you really want is Marxism.