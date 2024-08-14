Machine Gun Kelly Said His Father Was On Trial At Age Nine After Grandfather Died

Machine Gun Kelly revealed his father was on trial for his grandfather’s murder at the tender age of 9 during the Aug. 5 episode of Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

The famous singer said his dad was deeply affected by the trauma associated by that chaotic time in his life.

“He was so tormented from some of the most insane shit that I can imagine a kid can go through,” he said, as he described his dad’s troubled childhood. Machine Gun Kelly said he had extensive conversations about this defining moment in his father’s life before he passed away in 2019.

Machine Gun Kelly went on to explain the chaotic scene that unfolded when his dad was just a young boy.

“The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off,” he said.

“All happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old. So him and my grandmother were tried for the murder,” he said, as he detailed the harrowing moments his father witnessed before things took another dramatic turn.

The famous singer said his dad was then forced to go through the legal process as part of the murder trial, even though he was still grade-school age.

“They were both acquitted,” he said.

Machine Gun Kelly admitted that growing up with his father was challenging at times. It took him a while to understand some of the trauma that he continued to experience through his adulthood as a result of that incident.

He recalled that he would “get so mad” when his father would “freak out” when he heard loud noises.

“I would be like, ‘You’re supposed to be a man, dude. Why are you acting like this?’ and it just made me hate him,” he said.

“And then, you sit there, and you think about a kid who was on trial at 9 years old for the murder of his father … I had a very interesting talk with him on his deathbed about that moment.”

The famous singer admitted it took him a while but later in life he was able to understand that his dad had gone through a lot at a young age “with almost every possible bad circumstance going against him, too.”

He reflected on the situation as he said, "it's almost like the expectations are too high," referencing how he perceived his dad.

“Because we think that they know everything because we grew up looking up at them. But we’re all just lost and trying to figure it out,” Machine Gun Kelly told Bunnie Xo.