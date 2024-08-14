‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Helped Law Enforcement Put Real Sex Offenders Behind Bars

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay helped a Michigan prosecutor solve thousands of sexual assault cases and expose 22 serial rapists.

“Dateline NBC’s” Andrea Canning joined the “Today” show to tease an upcoming episode of “Dateline True Crime Weekly,” and revealed that Hargitay played an integral role in solving a number of true sex crimes, much like her character, Olivia Benson does on the long-running hit show. She went on to explain that Hargitay generated the money required to test over 11,000 rape kits that were found sitting on a shelf in an evidence room, single-handedly helping police bring the criminals to justice.

.@Datelinenbc’s Andrea Canning @CanningAndrea previews the newest episode of “Dateline True Crime Weekly” featuring a prosecutor who catches rapists with help from “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay. pic.twitter.com/d95Gdt27Pw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2024

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star funded the initiative, allowing prosecutor Kym Worthy to solve thousands of cases. Worthy first discovered that over 11,000 untested rape kits had somehow gone unprocessed, and she took matters into her own hands. She worked to find a way to pay for the tests that were required, and that’s when Hargitay entered the equation.

“So, who stepped in? None other than Law and Order’s Mariska Hargitay,” Canning said on the “Today” show.

She went on to explain that Hargitay “helped them raise the money to get this done,” which led to thousands of cases being solved. She noted that there were a total of 22 serial rapists that were discovered as part of this process, but she didn’t elaborate on how many of them faced criminal charges. She didn’t speak to how long the rape kits had been stored in the evidence room, and it’s unclear if any of the cases had exceeded the statute of limitations.

Canning credited Hargitay for “having a ripple effect across the country,” and told the audience she is “making changes everywhere — for police departments for prosecutors’ offices.”

Hargitay also assisted law enforcement in April, while filming an episode for Season 25 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She was dressed in a police uniform and was in character, filming in a public park when she was approached by a young female child that mistook her for a real police woman.

The girl had somehow become separated from her mother in the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tyron Park, and sought help from Hargitay. Production was halted to assist the young child, who was eventually reunited with her mom. (RELATED: Ice-T Reveals The ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Spoiler Alert That Made Him Panic)

The “Dateline True Crime Weekly” episode featuring the story of the untested rape kits and Hargitay’s involvement in the matter will drop Thursday, Aug. 15 on NBC.