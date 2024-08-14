Matthew Judon Gets Traded To Falcons After Long Contract Stalemate With Patriots

Matthew Judon is headed to the A!

The linebacker‘s long contract stalemate with the New England Patriots is officially over, but he’s no longer with the franchise — instead he’s headed to the Atlanta Falcons.

In exchange for a 2025 NFL Draft third-round pick, New England is shipping Judon over to the Falcons, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: Vikings’ JJ McCarthy Suffers Brutal Setback With Torn Meniscus In His Right Knee)

As it stands right now, Atlanta and Judon haven’t come up with a new deal, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Throughout the offseason, Judon and the Patriots were in contract negotiations, but nothing was worked out. In 2024, Judon is slated to make $6.5 million in base salary. The relationship between the two sides then turned toxic after both Judon and head coach Jerod Mayo were caught on video having one hell of an exchange.

In 2023, Judon put up a stat line of 10 solo tackles and four sacks.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Patriots are trading pass-rusher Matthew Judon to the #Falcons, landing Atlanta a standout on defense. It’s a third-rounder going back. At long last, New England resolves its situation with Judon with a trade. pic.twitter.com/VbehQTeu1X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2024

If you’re an Atlanta Falcons fan and you’re not familiar with Matthew Judon, take my advice and smile.

A solid third-down defender, productive and effective all across the field, a high energy-teammate that contributed great things to the Patriots’ chemistry, he’s one of the best players former head coach Bill Belichick signed during his time in New England. And that’s saying a lot.

Be happy, A-Town. You got a good one here. And only for a third-round pick?

Floss.