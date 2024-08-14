Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio Is Being Sued For … Stealing Sand?: REPORT

Who knew you could “steal” sand?

Milwaukee Brewers billionaire owner Mark Attanasio has been blasted with a lawsuit that claims he’s been stealing sand from Broad Beach in Malibu, California. And that he’s been using it for his own personal use after bringing it to his house for construction that’s going on, according to The Los Angeles Times per court documents they obtained. (RELATED: Reds’ Hunter Greene Pukes Right In The Middle Of A Game)

James Kohlberg, the next-door neighbor of Attanasio, filed the lawsuit and alleges that the Milwaukee owner has been utilizing excavators on a natural resource that’s public, putting restriction on the beach’s public access, as well as making marine life vulnerable to byproducts of heavy machinery that could possibly be hazardous. On top of that, Kohlberg also claims that Attanasio has caused public and private nuisance, as well as violated the California Coastal Act.

“This case is about a private property owner using a public beach as their own personal sandbox and the disturbing conversion of a public natural resource (i.e., sand from Broad Beach) for a nearby homeowner’s personal, private use,” reads the lawsuit.

Billionaire accused of stealing sand from Malibu’s Broad Beach, lawsuit says https://t.co/kHt7cl2f7l — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 13, 2024

I honestly had no idea that you could “steal” sand, but here we are. And I shouldn’t be surprised considering this is 2024, crazier ish has happened.

And it’s funny … with him taking so much sand, who does this guy think he is? Howard Schnellenberger?

Will never forget “Schnellenberger resigns, tears down his sandcastles”…. had he stayed💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💯 #CanesFamUnited pic.twitter.com/yMKsotCD1k — Laz (@CutlerRidgeLAZ) August 24, 2019

