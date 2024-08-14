NASCAR Punishes Austin Dillon, Joey Logano After Wild Cook Out 400; Dillon Gets The Hammer Dropped On Him Completely

NASCAR has spoken!

Both drivers Austin Dillon and Joey Logano have been hit with punishments by the professional stock car racing organization.

Recently, Dillon punched his playoff ticket after getting a win at Richmond’s Cook Out 400, but had to get the victory by crashing not just Logano, but also Denny Hamlin. (RELATED: ‘Wreck Him! Wreck Him!’: Austin Dillon Wins Cookout 400, Earns Playoff Berth In The Most Scandalous Way Possible)

Following the race, Logano attempted to intimidate both Dillon’s wife and his pit crew by revving his engine and spinning his tire while placed on pit road.

Well, NASCAR isn’t having it, making the announcement Wednesday they’re knocking Logano with a $50,000 fine.

NEWS: @joeylogano has been fined $50,000 for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct on pit road at @RichmondRaceway. pic.twitter.com/wMboBhV2mo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2024

As far as Dillon, NASCAR is stripping away his playoff berth despite winning the Cook Out 400 — rough!

NEWS: @austindillon3’s win at @RichmondRaceway will not count toward #NASCARPlayoffs eligibility in both the driver and owner championships. NASCAR states that Dillon violated its playoff eligibility rule and loses benefits of the win. pic.twitter.com/5R5AzOOA45 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 14, 2024

NASCAR considered suspending Dillon, however, decided against it.

A suspension for Austin Dillon was considered for a right-rear hook as we’ve seen for other drivers. But Sawyer said, “We felt the penalty we issued the 3 and 3 owner, that takes the eligibility … fits what happened Sunday night.” — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) August 14, 2024

NASCAR isn’t playing around … clearly … what a wild way to end a wild scene.