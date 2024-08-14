Editorial

NASCAR Punishes Austin Dillon, Joey Logano After Wild Cook Out 400; Dillon Gets The Hammer Dropped On Him Completely

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 11: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 11, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
NASCAR has spoken!

Both drivers Austin Dillon and Joey Logano have been hit with punishments by the professional stock car racing organization.

Recently, Dillon punched his playoff ticket after getting a win at Richmond’s Cook Out 400, but had to get the victory by crashing not just Logano, but also Denny Hamlin. (RELATED: ‘Wreck Him! Wreck Him!’: Austin Dillon Wins Cookout 400, Earns Playoff Berth In The Most Scandalous Way Possible)

Following the race, Logano attempted to intimidate both Dillon’s wife and his pit crew by revving his engine and spinning his tire while placed on pit road.

Well, NASCAR isn’t having it, making the announcement Wednesday they’re knocking Logano with a $50,000 fine.

As far as Dillon, NASCAR is stripping away his playoff berth despite winning the Cook Out 400 — rough!

NASCAR considered suspending Dillon, however, decided against it.

NASCAR isn’t playing around … clearly … what a wild way to end a wild scene.