‘Such A Whiplash’: Prominent Pollster Tells Megyn Kelly Dems Getting ‘Carried Away’ With Kamala Harris

Pollster Nate Silver told Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly Tuesday that Democrats are getting “carried away” with Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.

Silver told Kelly that the race between Harris and her Republican opponent is currently as close as a “coin flip.”

“The polls can be off. They were off in 2016 and 2020. In 2020, Biden had a big enough lead in the polls that he held on, but they were off by four or five points in states like Wisconsin,” Silver said.

President Joe Biden took Wisconsin by 20,682 votes, or 0.6% of the vote, in 2020.

Kelly said many Republicans are “starting to get very worried” about Trump’s chances because the GOP nominee “looked so much better” four weeks ago than now.

On July 13, Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president, who stood up, rose his fist and shouted “Fight!” after being shot, made his first appearance following the assassination attempt at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 15. (RELATED: Trump Makes First Appearance Without Ear Bandage)

“Democrats may be getting a little carried away here,” Silver told Kelly. “Kamala Harris is going to have her convention next week, and typically, that produces a further boost in the polling. So, I think August will remain rough month for the GOP.”

“In September, she will face a different type of pressure. The pressure of being a perceived frontrunner potentially can be more difficult. Being an underdog is a powerful kind of constituent or powerful meme in American politics. It’s a sympathetic situation and in some ways, it’s a great story,” Silver said.

Harris currently leads Trump by 0.8% in Wisconsin and 2.4% in Michigan. Trump is leading in Pennsylvania by 0.8%, Georgia by 0.6%, Arizona by 1.5% and Nevada by 3.7%, according to RealClearPolitics polling averages.