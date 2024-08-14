Gov. Phil Murphy Appoints Former Chief Of Staff George Helmy To Replace Senator Bob Menendez

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy intends to appoint his former chief of staff, George S. Helmy, to the Senate, replacing Bob Menendez, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Murphy is supposedly expected to formally offer the position to Helmy on Thursday and announce the decision Friday, the Globe reported. Helmy, 44, served as Murphy’s chief of staff for almost five years, becoming among the most powerful non-elected officials in the state’s politics, the outlet reported.

The appointment follows Menendez’s conviction on conspiracy and federal bribery charges in July, the outlet reported. He was convicted on 16 counts for his involvement in a corruption and bribery scheme with the Egyptian government and three New Jersey businessmen, according to NBC News.

Menendez’s resignation is set to take place on Aug. 20, the Globe reported. (RELATED: Democrats Have Outspent Republicans On Ads In Almost Every Major Senate Race So Far).

Helmy reportedly emerged as the Senate seat’s front-runner after First Lady Tammy Murphy declined the opportunity following her dropping out of the running prior to the Democratic primary.

The 44-year-old is expected to take office once the Senate returns from its August recess on Sept. 9, the Globe reported. Helmy will serve until succeeded by a winner of the state’s upcoming Senate race between Republican Curtis Bashaw and Democrat Andy Kim.

Sources told the New Jersey Globe some other figures considered by Murphy included Lieutenant Gov. Tahesha Way, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, former Secretary of State Nina Mitchell Wells, Democratic State Committee Vice Chair Marguerite Schaffer, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas and public school teacher and mental health advocate Amy Kennedy.

Helmy left his position in the state government in 2023 and has since been working as the chief external affairs and policy officer and executive vice president of New Jersey’s largest healthcare delivery system, RWJBarnabas Health, according to the New Jersey Globe.