‘Can You Blame Her?’: Doocy Asks KJP Point-Blank When Kamala Harris Decided To Distance Herself From ‘Bidenomics’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday at what point Vice President Kamala Harris decided to distance herself from President Joe Biden’s economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics.”

Harris is reportedly planning to distance herself from Biden’s unpopularity on the economy, particularly relating to inflation, as polls show a majority of voters are dissatisfied with the current state of the economy, Axios reported on Wednesday. Jean-Pierre suggested during the press briefing on Wednesday that Harris has been involved in Biden’s economic policies that have allegedly benefited the U.S.

“When did you guys learn that Vice President Harris wants to distance herself from ‘Bidenomics?’ … Axios is now reporting that she is now hoping to distance herself from President Biden’s unpopularity on the economy. Can you blame her?” Doocy asked.

“Do you know that this is the Biden-Harris administration?” Jean-Pierre replied. “Are you aware that this is the Biden-Harris administration, and she is indeed the vice president?”

Doocy to KJP: When did you guys learn that Vice President Harris wants to distance herself from Bidenomics? pic.twitter.com/9RNzUcitGQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2024

Doocy suggested Biden would still be at the top of the Democratic ticket if his economic policies were popular. Jean-Pierre assured that Biden and Harris are “fighting very hard” to strengthen the middle class and alleged that Republicans’ so-called “MAGAnomics” would fuel inflation. (RELATED: Doocy Asks KJP Point-Blank How Long Kamala Harris Has Known Admin Is Badly Handling Border)

“But would you admit, at least, that if Bidenomics was more popular, President Biden would still be a candidate?” Doocy asked.

“I’m not gonna get into polling,” Jean-Pierre said. “What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the president and the vice president has worked on. You guys have called it ‘Bidenomics,’ we talk about how the president is trying to put forward an economic policy building from the bottom-up, middle-out that does not leave behind the middle class and make sure it has equity at the center of it.”

Harris’ effort to redefine herself throughout the campaign reportedly involves outlining a plan to tackle inflation, one of the most devastating issues of Biden’s presidency, according to Axios. The vice president intends to outline her plans to lower the costs of housing, food and healthcare for the middle class and “take on corporate price gouging” at a rally in Raleigh, Wisconsin, on Friday.

“MAGAnomics, which is very different, which is something that neither [Biden nor Harris] believe in, wants to do the opposite of what we want to do on behalf of the American people. That’s the difference,” Jean-Pierre continued.

A New York Times/Siena poll from Saturday found that Trump leads Harris 53% to 46% on the economy in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. A survey by The Financial Times found Harris edging Trump on the economy 42% to 41%, despite nearly half of the respondents stating Biden’s policies have “hurt the economy.”

Republican nominee Donald Trump accused Harris on Saturday of “copying” his idea to eliminate taxes on tips earned by service workers. Harris campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod told CNN on Tuesday that Harris’ “tax on tips” proposal is part of her “own agenda” while she continues to support many of Biden’s economic policies.

