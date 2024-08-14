‘Canceled Democracy Within The Party’: RFK Jr. Slams Democrats Amid Fight To Stay On Election Ballots

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lashed out Tuesday at Democratic leaders following his exclusion from the upcoming election ballot in the state of New York.

In a contentious move, the Democratic Party has been actively trying to remove Kennedy from the ballot in multiple states, with additional legal challenges anticipated. In an interview with Fox host Sean Hannity, Kennedy expressed his frustration and determination after a judge ruled Monday that his name should not appear on New York’s ballot. The judge also ruled that Kennedy falsely claimed a New York residence despite living in California.

“I actually take more, slightly more votes from Donald Trump than from the Democratic Party. And Donald Trump, I’ve actually talked to him about it. He knows that. He has not tried to get me off of any ballots,” Kennedy explained when asked about his thoughts why Democrats have been so against him. “The Democrats have tried to get me off the ballot in every state. Sean, I’ve done something that everybody said that I couldn’t do. We now have enough signatures to get on the ballot in every state.”

While Kennedy was able to get enough signatures, the Democrats resorted to minor technicalities. The fight centers on various legal and procedural challenges raised by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which Kennedy claims are frivolous. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Stumbling Over His Words During Press Conference)

“The Democratic Party that I grew up with Sean, with Robert Kennedy, John Kennedy, Martin Luther King was a Democratic Party that was at the forefront of the battle to make sure every American could vote for the candidate they wanted. And this Democratic Party is doing the opposite, trying to disenfranchise all these million voters who say they want me on the ballot,” Kennedy continued.

The issue has ignited a broader debate about the integrity of the electoral process. “It is pretty inconsistent with the history of the Democratic party and this very weird election where the primaries were canceled by the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party which says they’re trying to save democracy from Donald Trump, they canceled the primaries and canceled democracy within the party,” Kennedy further told Hannity.