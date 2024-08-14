ROOKE: Harris Quietly Trying To Cover Up Major Election Bomb That Could End Her Honeymoon

Vice President Kamala Harris is racing against a ticking time bomb, hoping it won’t blow before November.

The Biden-Harris administration touted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as the end of the U.S.’s inflation woes. It was supposed to help with several economic issues, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries. However, Medicare beneficiaries will see significant hikes in their monthly premiums to compensate for the profit loss from the mandatory cap on out-of-pocket drug costs.

Huge scandal that Kamala Harris should be asked about immediately. First Biden/Harris took money from Medicare to fund EV tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act; Now they’re taking money from the Medicare Trust Fund to hide resulting premium hikes until after November. pic.twitter.com/VuTiUxB6Db — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2024

The last thing Harris needs during an election year is for millions of Americans to have increased monthly costs (with average bids for Part D plans expected to triple) after she voted to pass the IRA using her tie-breaking vote in the Senate. To keep premiums artificially low and help Harris avoid “potential voter backlash,” the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced on July 30 that it would be subsidizing the premiums with taxpayer monies, Fox News reported. (ROOKE: Regime Media Forced To Give Viewers Reality Check About Kamala’s Momentum)

CMS enacted the “demonstration project,” which will increase the taxpayer burden “from $30 per recipient per month in 2024 to $142.70 in 2025,” according to Fox. Critics told the outlet the move will likely not “survive legal scrutiny,” but that won’t matter because Harris just needs the premiums to stay low long enough to make it to the Nov. 5 election to avoid voter scrutiny from the over 67 million Americans enrolled in Medicare programs.

Democrats pass sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, 51-50, to fight climate change, lower health care costs, and raise corporate taxes. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie breaking vote. pic.twitter.com/KmoXnzbeUd — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 7, 2022

“They’ve destroyed part D premiums,” former President Trump advisor Joe Grogan told Fox News Digital in an interview. “I’m not sure it’ll survive legal scrutiny if someone were to sue. Objectively, it shouldn’t be done. It’s just interjecting $5-10 billion of taxpayer dollars while the taxpayers are paying the price 85 days before an election. It’s sickening.”

“This is only going to get worse in 2025, 2026,” Grogan continued. “The program is in a death spiral. They announced a three-year demo. It’s already broken. The demo is going to fail. Premiums are still going to go up.” (ROOKE: Kamala’s Record Rears Its Ugly Head After She’s Caught Stealing From Trump)

“They just want to get through the election,” Grogan added. “They’re hoping after the election they can face it, but it’s gonna need to be dealt with in the next 12–18 months. They did not believe it would be this bad, and it’s only gonna get worse.”

JUST IN: A great inflation report. In July, annual inflation cooled to 2.9% — the first time it’s been below 3% since early 2021. Falling car prices and flat energy costs helped bring inflation down. The monthly increase was 0.2% (as expected) It’s looking more and more like… pic.twitter.com/Guiz9HSOsf — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 14, 2024

Grogan isn’t the only one sounding the alarm. Paragon Health Institute, a health research group, called the CMS taxpayer subsidies “a massive bailout to insurers to paper over the increased costs of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).” The group said CMS’s plan is a “fake, costly demonstration” for taxpayers, who are expected to bear 75 percent of the increased cost. The other 25 percent will come from the beneficiaries. (ROOKE: Kamala Still Cut Checks To Defund The Police Long After Dems Flip-Flopped On Crime)

There are women in my audience selling their children’s furniture to be able to afford groceries and you are considering voting based on “vibes” for a candidate who has NO PLAN listed on her website? — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) August 9, 2024

Harris hopes the millions of American Medicare beneficiaries won’t see or understand that the taxpayer subsidies keeping their costs low are only temporary. She wants to keep the bleeding at a minimum to keep her campaign afloat, but the move doesn’t fix the massive problems in our social benefits system. It only exacerbates a problem that won’t matter to her once the election is over and she’s won. But it’s going to matter a great deal to Americans who are already suffering under her administration’s economic policies.