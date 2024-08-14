School Psychologist For Special Needs Students Arrested Allegedly For Distributing Child Porn, Police Say

Police officers arrested a Miami-Dade County Public Schools psychologist on multiple counts of allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, according to a Tuesday press release from the police department.

The arrest came after law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alleging Dr. Robert Lee Turner, 62, uploaded child sexual abuse material to an internet platform, according to the press release.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) spearheaded the investigation, which revealed the suspect allegedly distributed two videos depicting explicit sexual acts involving minors to more than 50 users online. (RELATED: Teacher And ‘Jeopardy’ Champion Arrested For Child Porn: REPORT)

The investigation resulted in a raid of Turner’s home in which he tried to evade the authorities by barricading himself in the bathroom. Nevertheless, the officers took him into custody and charged him with multiple counts of child pornography and resisting arrest, according to Local 10.

The suspect appeared in bond court on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $28,000. He was subsequently placed on house arrest and is required to wear a GPS monitor, the news outlet reported.

The tip, which was submitted by NCMEC through Instagram, indicated one of the videos Turner allegedly shared showed two naked children who were about 10 – 12 years old engaging in sexual acts, according to Local 10. The other video allegedly showed four naked boys between 8 and 12, two engaged in sexual activity while the other pair were sleeping.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced in a statement that Turner had been terminated, according to Local 10. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. As such, the individual’s employment with the District has been terminated and he will be precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS,” the statement reads.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are continuing to examine evidence related to Turner’s alleged crimes.