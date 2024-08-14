Stephen Moore Slams Kamala’s Claim ‘Bidenomics’ Is Working, Argues Kamala Caused Inflation With Her Vote

Former economic adviser Stephen Moore slammed Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims that ‘Bidenomics’ is working in a Wednesday appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

During an appearance on the “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Moore slammed Harris‘ claims and pointed to her crucial votes in the Senate that passed multi-trillion dollar spending bills. He argued Harris herself played a pivotal role in fueling current inflation rates. These votes, he argued, directly contributed to the inflation that has adversely affected American households.

“You know if you look at what happened under Trump, one of the things that people like Monica and I, and I know president Trump are most proud of is that we saw the lowest rate of poverty ever in history for Hispanics and blacks,” Moore explained. “We saw the lowest unemployment rate ever in history for Hispanics and blacks, we saw the biggest income gains for Hispanics and blacks under Donald Trump’s presidency.”(RELATED: It Turns Out Biden’s Economy Isn’t So ‘Cured’ After All)

However, Moore claimed the shift in administration policies has reversed these gains. “Those, all of those trends have reversed course under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. She cannot run away from his record and his policies,” the adviser continued. “Don’t forget Rachel, she cast the 2 tie breaking votes in the United States Senate for those multi-trillion dollars spending bills that caused the inflation in the first place.”