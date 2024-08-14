Usher Stuns Fans With Last-Minute Show Cancellation

Usher canceled his concert hours before it was set to begin Wednesday, saying that he had to put his own best interests first.

The famous singer posted the last-minute cancellation notice of his “Past Present Future” tour opener in his hometown of Atlanta on Instagram. He didn’t provide much detail as to what forced this.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” Usher wrote.

“I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

The R&B star didn’t delve into details to indicate precisely what his body was healing from.

He promised fans that he’d be back in full force to give them the performance they deserved.

“You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me,” he wrote.

Usher addressed his fans by noting this was a difficult decision that had to be made.

“The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best,” he said.

The international star made sure fans knew he would be back to make up for this cancelation.

“My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you,” he wrote.

Some ticketholders expressed frustration over the cancelation, but it seems like the majority of the comments on his social media page were in support of Usher’s decision to prioritize his health. (RELATED: Lauryn Hill And The Fugees Mysteriously Cancel Tour Mere Days Before Scheduled Start)

He has shows scheduled Friday and Saturday in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, but it’s unclear whether those concerts will proceed as planned.