Video Shows 8-Year-Old Daughter Help Father Fight Alleged Armed Robber

Video appeared to capture the moment when a Minnesota father and his 8-year-old daughter fought an armed robbery suspect Saturday at a liquor store, CBS News reported.

Police arrested 37-year-old Conchobhar Morrell with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery Monday, the outlet reported. A jury previously convicted Morrell in 2004 for first-degree aggravated robbery, charging documents say.

Video shows an 8-year-old girl using a baseball bat to help her dad fight off an armed robber wearing an Amazon uniform inside a liquor store in Minnesota. Her father, who’s a store manager, told CBS Minnesota that he didn’t expect her to join in.https://t.co/3xXpFA5We9 pic.twitter.com/7nxhcFTztQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2024

Surveillance footage appears to show the suspect clad in an Amazon uniform walking toward the store manager Leo and setting a BB gun on the counter. The two then appear to converse. When the suspect walked behind the counter, Leo punched the suspect, and a fight ensued. Leo managed to get the suspect on the floor, and his 8-year-old daughter waded in with a baseball bat and bashed the suspect with it. (RELATED: ‘Sorry! Need Money For Drugs’: Alleged Thief Leaves Note Behind For Shop Owner: REPORT)

Morrell was a delivery associate for a third-party package delivery service for Amazon, CBS News reported. An Amazon spokesperson said that Morrell would be “immediately off-boarded.”

Leo told CBS News that he was preparing to close the store when the incident happened.

“He [Morrell] put the gun on the table. He asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register. I told him, ‘Yes, I’ll give you everything,'” the store manager said. He was prepared to part with the money in the register because he did not want to endanger his daughter who was right beside him.

When the suspect tried to move behind the counter where Leo’s daughter was, he decided to fight the suspect. “I’m a dad. I’m not going to let that happen,” Leo told the outlet. The father said that he did not realize his daughter joined in the fray until he reviewed the surveillance footage.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s so strong,” he said. When Leo asked his daughter why she helped him fight off the suspected robber, she said that she wanted to protect him.