Pollster Frank Luntz said on Monday that former President Donald Trump is “giving away” an election that should be winnable in November.

Harris leads Trump by a margin of 50% to 46% among likely voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a set of New York Times/Siena College polls released Saturday. Luntz, on “Squawk Box,” said “the issues and conditions favor Donald Trump,” but he’s “committing political suicide” with his rhetoric. (RELATED: Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find)

WATCH:

‘You’ve Been Warned’: Frank Luntz Says ‘Trump Should Be Winning’ But He’s ‘Giving Away This Election’ pic.twitter.com/D1Qy7Baudl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2024

“There are issues, attributes and the conditions of the country. The issues and conditions favor Donald Trump. He should be winning this election, but the attributes are so much in Harris’ favor that he’s not,” Luntz said.

“The best example, you did the story on the [United Auto Workers] — why is Donald Trump saying publicly, ‘I want to fire’ the same people that he’s getting now, still getting, union members?” Luntz asked. “It is ridiculous. It’s as though he’s lost control. And I know that there are billionaires who watch this show, who are spending a lot of money on Donald Trump, and they don’t understand why he’s committing political suicide.”

The UAW brought federal labor charges against Trump and billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday for allegedly “attempting to intimidate and threaten workers” during their Monday interview.

A “Squawk Box” co-host asked if Trump can do anything to solve his “problems,” with Luntz answering affirmatively.

“So there are three issues. Number one is affordability. We should not call it inflation ever again. It’s housing, healthcare, food and fuel. And the people that Trump needs cannot afford it either every week or every month,” he added. “Second, wasteful Washington spending, which you’re not talking about anywhere. This was an issue over the last eight years. Hardworking taxpayers hate it when they see their money being wasted. And third, it’s not just immigration. It is safety and security.”

Luntz mentioned The New York Post’s reporting on the cost of the immigration crisis in New York City. The outlet found the city has likely spent over $5 billion on migrant services.

“People will look at this and go, ‘Damn it!’ Or even worse. Trump should be winning,” he said.

“He’s now talking about the election being stolen. This is a line from [New Hampshire] Governor Chris Sununu: ‘You can’t steal what you’ve given away.’ He is actually giving away this election, and we will look back on today, and I will post this and say, ‘You’ve been warned,'” Luntz said.

The NYT/Siena polls show that voters continue to trust Trump over Harris with handling immigration and the economy.

